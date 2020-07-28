Maha: Worker dies in accident at textile factory
A 36-year-old worker died in an accident at a textile factory in Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard and further probe will be carried out, senior inspector D K Choure of MIDC police station said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:13 IST
A 36-year-old worker died in an accident at a textile factory in Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at a textile processing unit on Monday, when Omkar Gupta, who was pushing a trolley laden with garments, fell from the third floor of the plant, an official from Manpada police said.
The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, he said. A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard and further probe will be carried out, senior inspector D K Choure of MIDC police station said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dombivli MIDC
- Maharashtra
- Thane district
- DK Choure