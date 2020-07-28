Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Worker dies in accident at textile factory

A 36-year-old worker died in an accident at a textile factory in Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard and further probe will be carried out, senior inspector D K Choure of MIDC police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:13 IST
Maha: Worker dies in accident at textile factory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 36-year-old worker died in an accident at a textile factory in Dombivli MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at a textile processing unit on Monday, when Omkar Gupta, who was pushing a trolley laden with garments, fell from the third floor of the plant, an official from Manpada police said.

The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, he said. A case of accidental death will be registered in this regard and further probe will be carried out, senior inspector D K Choure of MIDC police station said.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Obama and George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden

Former President Barack Obama will be joined by actor George Clooney on Tuesday in Obamas latest effort to boost Democrat Joe Bidens presidential campaign.Obama and Clooney will engage in a virtual conversation according to an invitation to...

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...

Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

Johnny Depps libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard was wrapping up Tuesday, with the stars lawyer insisting Depp had never hit a woman and branding Heard a compulsive liar. The Pirates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020