3 held for posing as BSES officials, duping consumers

The three men were arrested on Monday after police received an information that they were in east Delhi in search of a potential target. Police initiated a probe into the matter after they received several complaints from east Delhi's Gazipur and New Ashok Nagar area alleging that the men posed as BSES employees and took money from consumers fraudulently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:40 IST
Three men have been arrested for posing as officials of the BSES and demanding money from the consumers of the power discom in the city, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 31, Jitender Kumar, 29, and Manoj Kumar, 30. The three men were arrested on Monday after police received an information that they were in east Delhi in search of a potential target.

Police initiated a probe into the matter after they received several complaints from east Delhi's Gazipur and New Ashok Nagar area alleging that the men posed as BSES employees and took money from consumers fraudulently. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they earlier worked with a firm associated with the BSES on a contractual basis. Due to a nationwide lockdown, the company lost its contract and its employees were jobless. The officer said since the three men were well versed with the working style of the firm, they formed a gang with an intention to dupe people. They would tell consumers that they had violated norms by installing domestic meters instead of commercial meters. Then, they would charge a fine of up to Rs 50,000, the police said.

Police have also recovered fake Id cards of BSES from the accused..

