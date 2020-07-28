Centenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 disease, discharged

A 100-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 disease and discharged from a facility here in Maharashtra, civic officials said on Tuesday. The woman and four other members of her family were admitted in the COVID facility in Vimannagar area on July 20 after they tested positive for the infection.

""When brought to the facility, the woman did not have any symptoms and her oxygen saturation was also normal. But after a couple of days, her oxygen level dropped and doctors decided to shift her to a bigger hospital. "However, due to some reasons, the said hospital did not get her admitted. She was brought back to the CCC (COVID Care Centre) facility, where she received required treatment and her condition stabilised," said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation).

Her condition became critical at one point of time, but doctors constantly kept her under observation and provided all the required treatment. The centenarian woman was discharged earlier in the day along with four members of her family, including her son-in-law, said Madhav Jagtap, deputy commissioner, PMC.

An official said no repeat test was conducted of the woman..