SAD condemns Pakistan's 'attempts to convert' Lahore gurudwara, urges MEA to intervene

Condemning the "attempts to convert" Gurudwara Shahidi Asthan in Pakistan's Lahore into a mosque, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged the Union External Affairs Minister to take up the issue with the Pakistan government to ensure the character of the shrine remains unchanged. In a statement here, the SAD president said reports emanating from Pakistan indicated that constant efforts were being made to "convert the eighteenth-century shrine of Bhai Taru Singh into a mosque".

Badal said a "clear cut assurance" should be taken from the Pakistan government that such acts would not be allowed. The SAD president said the Pakistan government should also ensure that Sikhs and Hindus did not face any impediments in observing the tenets of their faith.

On Monday, India had lodged a complaint with the Pakistani High Commission against the purported move. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had conveyed this message. "A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara Shahidi Asthan, site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a mosque," Srivastava told reporters in reply to questions. (ANI)