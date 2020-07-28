Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt

Lokeshwar also urged all to support their cause. After failed attempts to dislodge the Biren Singh government following the resignation of nine ruling coalition legislators, including four ministers belonging to National People's Party (NPP), the Congress is trying to put the Manipur government on the mat on the drug haul case.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-07-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:56 IST
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Manipur submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led coalition government in the state on Tuesday. Congress legislators K Meghachandra and Th Lokeshwar submitted the notice to the Assembly secretary.

Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said the party was confident that the House will take up the no-confidence motion during the Monsoon Session on August 10. The Congress has been targeting the Manipur government over what the party called its failure to hand over a 2018 drug haul case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Thounaojam Brinda, Additional Superintendent of police, Narcotic, and Affairs of Border (NAB), had in June 2018 recovered a consignment of contraband drugs and old currencies from the official quarter of Lukhosei Zou, Chairman of Autonomous District Council (ADC), Chandel district of Manipur. In her affidavit submitted before the Manipur High Court recently, she had alleged that Chief Minister N Biren Singh had pressured her to release Zhou.

The chief minister has denied the allegations. The woman police officer's affidavit was published in two local newspapers on July 14, following which a criminal contempt case was lodged against them.

The state Congress unit had on July 15 demanded a CBI probe into the case. Meghachandra said that the submission of the no-confidence motion was also in consideration of the FIR lodged against the two local media houses which had published the officer's affidavit. Lokeshwar also urged all to support their cause.

After failed attempts to dislodge the Biren Singh government following the resignation of nine ruling coalition legislators, including four ministers belonging to National People's Party (NPP), Congress is trying to put the Manipur government on the mat on the drug haul case. The Manipur political crisis triggered by the resignations was later resolved after intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

The four NPP ministers returned to the cabinet subsequently.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the teams to beat in the west

The Hollywood star power fueling the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers makes them the favorites to win the Western Conference and hoist the Larry OBrien trophy when the novel coronavirus-hit NBA season crowns its champion in Orlando, analysts...

NBA-League adapts to COVID-19 era as season resumes

The National Basketball Association NBA resumes this week, more than four months after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the abrupt suspension of the season. Games will be taking place without fans inside a quarantined-safe site at Orlando, Flor...

Baseball-More Marlins games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Th...

Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know latest developments including experts’ opinions

Will there be Toy Story 5 in reality Toy Story 4 grossed for a worldwide total of USD 1.073 billion. The grossed USD 434 million in the US and Canada, and USD 639.4 million in other territories. All these massive successes in various parts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020