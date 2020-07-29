Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:02 IST
Following are the top stories at 12 pm: NATION DEL5 HR-RAFALE Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base Ambala: The first batch of five Rafale jets are scheduled to land at the Ambala air base here on Wednesday afternoon with police tightening the security around the air force station. DEL9 VIRUS-CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 15-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally went past 15 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 14-lakh mark, with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day while the recoveries surged to 9,88,029, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

BES1 MP-VIRUS-SILAWAT MP minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test COVID-19 positive Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive. CAL4 MN-VIRUS-DEATH Manipur reports first COVID-19 death Imphal: Manipur reported its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old man succumbed to the disease at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday, an official said.

CAL3 AR-VIRUS-CASES 91 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; tally rises to 1,330 Itanagar: Ninety-one people, including 19 security personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 1,330 on Wednesday, a senior health department official said. CES1 MZ-VIRUS-CASES 6 BSF personnel, 1 policeman among 11 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram Aizawl: Eleven people, including six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a policeman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 395, a health department official said on Wednesday.

CAL2 WB-LOCKDOWN Bengal wears deserted look on 3rd day of biweekly total lockdown Kolkata: Residents of West Bengal woke up to empty roads and deserted public places on Wednesday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging coronavirus cases. CAL1 AN-LOCKDOWN Complete lockdown on weekends in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown on weekends beginning August 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD3 RJ-HC-BSP BSP challenges merger of six party MLAs with Cong in Rajasthan Jaipur: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. LGD4 DL-HC-GOVT ACCOMMODATION PIL against illegal occupation of govt accommodation: HC seeks Centre's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's response on a PIL filed by a society against illegal occupation of government accommodation by retired public servants, particularly the former chairman of the Forward Market Commission.

FOREIGN FGN12 VIRUS-CHINA-LD CASES COVID-19: China sees over 100 cases for 1st time in over 3 months amidst fear of second wave Beijing: China's COVID-19 cases in a single day have crossed the 100-mark for the first time in over three months, sparking the fear of a rebound after Beijing contained it in Wuhan where the contagion first emerged in December last year. By K J M Varma. FGN11 US-TRUMP-LD HCQ Trump defends use of hydroxychloroquine, says it works in early stages of COVID-19 infection Washington: US President Donald Trump has again defended the use of hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, saying many frontline medical workers agree with him that the malaria drug works in the early stages of COVID-19 infection, despite mounting evidence that it is ineffective in treating the disease. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-CHINA-HALEY China under Xi has become very aggressive, bullish: Nikki Haley Washington: China under President Xi Jinping has become more aggressive and bullish, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday, asserting that such a behavior is unlikely to last long. By Lalit K Jha. SPORTS SPD3 SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR India have bowling attack to rattle Australia including Smith, Warner: Gambhir Mumbai: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line up including Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving ball-tampering bans in the previous series Down Under.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Most citizens still wary of travel in trains, visiting multiplexes: Local Circles

As the government considers reopening of gymnasiums, movie theatres, international air travel and metro or local trains when COVID-19 Unlock 2.0 ends on July 31, most citizens interviewed in a recent survey remain cautious. Only 6 per cent ...

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...

COVID-19: Raj Guv cancels 'at home' event on Independence Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has cancelled this years at home event on Independence Day due to COVID-19 pandemic. A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus ca...

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally up 40,000 in past day, death toll over 900

Brasilia Brazil, July 29 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while more than 900 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said in a statement. The ministry said the case...
