Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rafale jets in India: PM says no virtue like protecting nation; BJP, allies hail arrival of aircraft; Cong welcomes but questions its price, 'delay'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chose the occasion to send out a stern message to the country's adversaries, saying these fighter aircraft will make the Indian Air Force (IAF) much stronger in deterring any threat and those wanting to threaten its territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability. Describing the occasion a "proud moment for India", Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a "historic day" for the IAF, and noted that the Rafale aircraft are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:03 IST
Rafale jets in India: PM says no virtue like protecting nation; BJP, allies hail arrival of aircraft; Cong welcomes but questions its price, 'delay'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) Image Credit: ANI

As the country received the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that there is no virtue like protecting the nation and the BJP leaders hailed the arrival of aircraft, while the Congress raised questions over their price and "delay" in acquisition. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chose the occasion to send out a stern message to the country's adversaries, saying these fighter aircraft will make the Indian Air Force (IAF) much stronger in deterring any threat and those wanting to threaten its territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability.

Describing the occasion a "proud moment for India", Home Minister Amit Shah said it is a "historic day" for the IAF, and noted that the Rafale aircraft are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the IAF but then took aim at the government, asking it to answer as to why each aircraft cost Rs 1,670 crore instead of Rs 526 crore, why 36 not 126 of them were bought. He also asked why a "bankrupt" businessman was given an offset contract and not the government-run HAL.

The Modi government in the past has refuted Gandhi's charges and asserted that the deal's price was less than what was being negotiated by the Congress-led UPA dispensation. The Supreme Court had in 2018 rejected PILs seeking a probe into the Rs 59,000 crore deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft and given a clean chit to the government, saying there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement process.

Welcoming the aircraft's arrival, Modi posted a Sanskrit shloka which broadly meant that "there is no virtue like protecting the nation and there is no vow like defence of the nation". Asserting that the touchdown of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in India's military history, defence minister Singh said the fleet will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on the country.

"I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity," he said. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived at Ambala air force station on Wednesday afternoon, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. Shah said, "Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous @IAF_MCC and a proud moment for India! These are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority." Thanking Modi for providing this "unprecedented strength" to the IAF, the home minister said the induction of the next generation aircraft is a true testimony of the prime minister's resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Asserting that the aircraft will further strengthen defence forces, BJP president J P Nadda said Modi and Singh have ensured India's security. They are the best fighter aircraft, he said, adding that their arrival will play a crucial role in the IAF's thwarting any challenge to the country. Union minister Smriti Irani remembered late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar who as defence minister had signed the deal in September 2016 and hailed Modi's leadership. In his tweet, Gandhi said, "Congratulations to IAF for Rafale. Meanwhile, can the Government of India (GOI) answer: Why does each aircraft cost Rs 1670 Crores instead of Rs 526 Crores? Why 36 aircraft were bought instead of 126? Why was bankrupt Anil given a Rs 30,000 Crores contract instead of HAL." Businessman Anil Ambani, the apparent target of Gandhi's tweet, in the past has rejected allegations levelled against him. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala welcomed the aircraft's arrival but asked why the Rafale aircraft are 'Made in France' and not 'Made in India' and why was their arrival delayed by five years. BJP ally and LJP president Chirag Paswan hailed the aircraft's arrival, saying a potent weapon has been inducted in India's armoury.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks stay on probe in FIR against her in Sushant Rajput death case; Bihar police team in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajputs father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his actor son. As Rhe...

Student with nowhere to go asked to leave varsity hostel in COVID time

An impoverished under-graduate student of Presidency University, who was abandoned by his father many years ago, on Wednesday claimed that the hostel authorities are pressuring him to vacate his room immediately, but he has nowhere to go in...

Forced labour, prostitution and child marriages: rescuing victims of trafficking in Malawi

Human trafficking is a problem in Malawi, with teenage boys forced to work as farm labourers, and young women to sexual exploitation in nightclubs or bars. The UN is supporting the Malawian governments to end the practice and protect vulner...

Russia plans to approve world's first COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 10

As several countries battle a surge in coronavirus cases, Russia has planned to be the first in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine by August 10, in less than two weeks, CNN reported. Referring to 1957 launch of the worlds first satelli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020