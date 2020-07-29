Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITER a perfect example of age-old Indian belief 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': PM

“Taking note of the global participation of scientists and engineers, he (the prime minister) projected ITER to be a perfect illustration of the age-old Indian belief -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the entire world is working together for the betterment of mankind,” a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. ITER Organisation (IO) is the central team responsible for construction at the site and operation, while the ITER partners created their own domestic agencies to deliver their commitments to ITER.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:09 IST
ITER a perfect example of age-old Indian belief 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) Image Credit: ANI

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a multi-nation project that aims to replicate energy of the Sun, is a perfect example of the age-old Indian belief 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. The start of assembly of the ITER Tokamak, the world's largest fusion device, was celebrated on Tuesday at Saint-Paul-Lez-Durance, France.

Heads of states of all ITER member-countries participated either in person, or electronically through remote mode or conveyed their message. The celebration was hosted virtually by President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi's message was conveyed by India's envoy to France Jawed Ashraf. "Taking note of the global participation of scientists and engineers, he (the prime minister) projected ITER to be a perfect illustration of the age-old Indian belief -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the entire world is working together for the betterment of mankind," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

ITER Organisation (IO) is the central team responsible for construction at the site and operation, while the ITER partners created their own domestic agencies to deliver their commitments to ITER. ITER-India is the Indian domestic agency. Its partners are the European Union, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States. The European Union being the host party contributes 45 per cent while the rest of the parties contribute nine per cent each. Most of these contributions are through 'in-kind' procurement of ITER components.

Modi added that India stands proud with its fair share of contributions in terms of its in-kind contributions, like the cryostat, in vessel shields, substantial contributions to the cooling water, cryogenic and cryo-distribution systems, auxiliary heating devices using RF and beam technologies, multi megawatt power supplies and several diagnostics to help ITER to achieve and demonstrate its goal.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India's new National Education Policy unveiled, HRD Ministry back as Education Ministry

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges and common entrance tests for universities are part o...

WTO set to skip naming acting chief after U.S. push caused deadlock

World Trade Organization members are likely to refrain from appointing an interim director-general to succeed Roberto Azevedo when he steps down at the end of August, two sources following the process said on Wednesday, after Washingtons in...

Astros acquire RHP Velazquez from Orioles

The Houston Astros acquired right-hander Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Velazquez joined Baltimore via a waiver claim in March. He was not on the Orioles Opening Day rost...

Pak govt gets two FATF-related bills passed through National Assembly amid opposition protest

The Pakistan government on Wednesday managed to get two Financial Action Task Force FATF related bills passed by the National Assembly despite disruption in the House due to vociferous protest by the Opposition parties. Adviser to the Prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020