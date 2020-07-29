Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL126 LDALL RAFALE 5 Rafale jets arrive in India enhancing India's air power capability Ambala: India on Wednesday received its first batch of new multi-role fighter aircraft in two decades with the arrival of five Rafale jets, giving the country's air power a strategic edge in the midst of a bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh and frayed ties with Pakistan. DEL112 LDALL SUSHANT Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks stay on probe in FIR against her in Sushant Rajput death case; Bihar police team in Mumbai New Delhi/Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his actor son.

DEL115 EDUCATION-LD POLICY-SCHOOL REFORMS Board exams to be made easy; teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue, regional language New Delhi: Making board exams easy, reduction of curriculum to core concepts, replacement of 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 structure and teaching up to at least class 5 in the mother tongue or a regional language, are among the many school education reforms outlined in the new National Education Policy. DEL20 DEFENCE-NAVY-CHINA Navy significantly expands deployment in Indian Ocean following border row with China: sources New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed a large number of frontline warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR) in the wake of the border row in eastern Ladakh to send out a clear message to China, according to top defence sources on Wednesday.

DEL16 VIRUS LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 15-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally went past 15 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 14-lakh mark, with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day while the recoveries surged to 9,88,029, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL56 SHAH-RAFALE Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah New Delhi: Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they are the world's most powerful machines capable of thwarting any challenge in the sky. DEL116 RAFALE-LD RAJNATH After arrival of Rafales, Rajnath sends veiled warning to China New Delhi: The arrival of five Rafale jets will make the IAF much stronger to deter any security challenge facing India and those seeking to threaten the country's territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, in a veiled warning to China. DEL97 RAFALE-IAF-KEY ACQUISITIONS From MIG-21 to Mirage to Rafale jets: A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions New Delhi: From opting for the Russian Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau-made MiG 21 in 1961 to receiving the first batch of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets on Wednesday, India has come a long way in boosting its air-strike prowess.

DEL70 DEF-RAFALE-CAPABILITY 36 Rafale fleet will be a game changer for India: Experts New Delhi: The Rafale jets, known globally as one the most potent strategic platforms with unmatched capability in carrying out a variety of roles, will significantly bolster India's air combat capabilities when it is facing hostile neighbours like Pakistan and China, defence experts said on Wednesday. DEL67 RAFALE-POLITICS Rafale deal: A saga of political dogfight to celebratory touchdown New Delhi: The touchdown of five Rafale jets on Indian soil on Wednesday caps years of intense political dogfight, with the ruling BJP projecting the purchase as a huge boost to national security and the Congress alleging corruption, before a clean chit by the Supreme Court to the deal removed any hurdle in its acquisition.

DEL105 RAFALE-CONG Cong welcomes arrival of Rafale jets, but questions govt over delay and high cost New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of Rafale fighter jets in India, but questioned the delay and their high cost. DELHI DEL93 PM-CAB-EDUCATION POLICY NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM New Delhi: The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

DEL120 RJ-5THLD-CM-GOVERNOR Rajasthan cabinet sends another proposal, seeks assembly session on Aug 14 Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday sent another proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, saying a session should be called on August 14. DEL106 MHA-UNLOCK-LD GUIDELINES Unlock 3 guidelines: No schools, metro, cinema till Aug 31; Gyms allowed New Delhi: The nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines were on Wednesday issued by the government, opening up more activities outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.