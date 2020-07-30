Manipur govt deports 21 stranded Myanmarese citizens
The group had been stuck at Moreh town due to the lockdown imposed in the entire state to contain the spread of COVID-19, they said. All of them tested negative for the virus at Moreh hospital before their deportation, the officials said.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-07-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 01:20 IST
The Manipur government on Wednesday deported 21 stranded citizens of Myanmar from an India-Myanmar border town in Tengnoupal district, officials said. The group had been stuck at Moreh town due to the lockdown imposed in the entire state to contain the spread of COVID-19, they said.
All of them tested negative for the virus at Moreh hospital before their deportation, the officials said. They were handed over to immigration officials at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.
