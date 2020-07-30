West Bengal Governor and CM condole death of Somen Mitra
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the demise of state Congress president Somen Mitra. As constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions," the governor said in a message. "Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life," Dhankhar wrote in the social media message.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:12 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the demise of state Congress president Somen Mitra. Mitra died at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78.
Dhankhar said that as constitutional head of the state, he was enormously benefited by Mitra's wise counsel on several occasions. "Saddened at the death of veteran Congress leader Somen Mitra. As constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions," the governor said in a message.
"Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life," Dhankhar wrote in the social media message. The chief minister said she was saddened to hear about the passing away of Mitra.
"Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader, former MP and INC West Bengal president Somen Mitra," Banerjee said in a message. "My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers," she wrote in her social media handle.
- READ MORE ON:
- Somen Mitra
- Mamata Banerjee
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- West Bengal
- Congress
ALSO READ
WB CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prez Kovind to draw his attention to death of BJP's Hemtabad MLA, found hanging near his home this week.
Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy's death does not appear to be political case as projected by BJP: Mamata Banerjee to Prez Kovind.
12 state govt employees have died due to coronavirus infection in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal govt to provide jobs to kin of state employees who lost their lives fighting against COVID-19: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Cyclone Amphan victims in 99 pc areas got compensation: WB CM Mamata Banerjee