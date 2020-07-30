Modi's 'wrong' policies proved 'disastrous' for country: Raj CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Centre over its "wrong" policies, alleging that they have proved "disastrous" for the nation. He shared on Twitter a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the Narendra Modi government over issues like demonetisation and GST "PM Modi ji's wrong policies have proved disastrous for the nation.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:12 IST
"PM Modi ji's wrong policies have proved disastrous for the nation. As RahulGandhi ji pointed out, be it noteban, GST implementation, mismanagement during corona or sinking economy and as a result job loss, there is overall gloom. Fear of 10 crore job losses is shocking," Gehlot tweeted. PTI AG DPB
