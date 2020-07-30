Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convert properties at Lavasa into COVID-19 facilities: BJP MP

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat has demanded that some properties including a private hospital in Lavasa hill city here in Maharashtra be converted into COVID-19 facilities for patients from nearby areas.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:43 IST
Convert properties at Lavasa into COVID-19 facilities: BJP MP

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat has demanded that some properties including a private hospital in Lavasa hill city here in Maharashtra be converted into COVID-19 facilities for patients from nearby areas. The demand, however, has been opposed by Lavasa residents and they have written a letter to the Pune district collector expressing their apprehensions.

Bapat, in his letter to Pune collector last week, said the number of cases in Mulshi tehsil (under which Lavasa comes) is increasing and patients have to come to Pune city for the treatment. "Patients have to go through hardships and difficulties by coming to Pune and find beds. The administration has taken control of several private properties and establishments like hotels, hospitals, schools, colleges and converted them into COVID facilities in Pune. Similarly, facilities with additional beds can be created in Lavasa city," Bapat stated in the letter.

He further said the Apollo Hospital in Lavasa, hotels and other private properties there are currently empty and can be used to set up COVID-19 facilities for patients from adjoining villages. Bapat asked the district administration to take control of those properties for further steps.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the BJP leader said he would take up the issue during the meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Pune. Meanwhile, a residents' group from Lavasa objected to the demand and wrote a letter to the district administration.

"Unfortunately, some political attempts are being initiated to convert the Apollo Hospital, Christ University, Dasve School and some other properties in Lavasa into COVID-19 shelters without realising that Lavasa is a complete green zone with no infection so far," said the letter signed by Suresh Goswami, on behalf of the association of residents, shopkeepers and operators of various facilities there. The letter further said the protection and precautions taken by 6,000-plus residents have been been remarkable in maintaining Lavasa as one of the very few coronavirus-free zones in Maharashtra.

"Amongst us, we have hundreds of senior citizens, thousands of children and villagers, therefore, the majority of the population is vulnerable to this virus," Goswami said. He also pointed out that access to treatment and care is non-existing in the hill city and there is no cremation or burial facility in Lavasa.

"In addition, this detrimental attempt will certainly be another setback to the ongoing matters before NCLT and Lavasa will be left with no bidders under the circumstances," he said. "Therefore we, the residents of Lavasa, strongly protest against attempts to bring thousands of COVID-19 patients to Lavasa, turning this place into a containment spot. We request you to take this matter very seriously and ensure the safety of Lavasa and its residents," he said.

The Lavasa Corporation has been undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process before theNational Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: UP CM asks SGPGI to send specialists to Kanpur, other districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by COVID-19, including Ka...

EXCLUSIVE-Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no gov't ban

NOS, Altice and Vodafone, which dominate Portugals market, said they will not use Huaweis technology in their 5G core networks despite the government not banning the Chinese giant from the critical infrastructure. A NOS spokeswoman said the...

Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

Shrinking bottled water sales during COVID-19 lockdowns drove down Danones quarterly sales, and the company warned costs linked to the pandemic would weigh on its profit margin for the rest of the year. The consumer giant, owner of Evian an...

Hong Kong bars 12 from election, but denies impinging on civil rights

Hong Kongs government said on Thursday 12 pro-democracy candidates had been disqualified from running for election to the legislature, citing opposition to a new national security law imposed by Beijing, but denied infringing civil rights.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020