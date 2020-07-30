Delhi Police holds meetings with RWAs in New Delhi district ahead of I-Day celebrations

In view of the upcoming 74th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police held meetings with members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in New Delhi district on Thursday to sensitize them about security measures, officials said

The meetings were conducted at different police stations. The RWAs were encouraged to keep an eye on anti-social elements and to install CCTV cameras in their premises. They have also been requested to cooperate in tenant and servant verification drive, a senior police officer said. Police said the members were requested not to give their houses on rent without tenant verification. They were also asked to contact all occupants of flats in the building and get their servants and employees' ID verified immediately

The RWA members informed police that all the CCTV cameras installed in their premises are in working order. They have also deployed security guards who perform their duty round the clock, the police added.