CBI registers cheating case against two ex-IITM officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against two former officials of Pune- based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and a few others for allegedly cheating the institute during a procurement process, an official said on Thursday. The offence has been registered against a former scientist, a former senior technical officer of the IITM and managing director and director of a Mumbai-based private firm, the official said.

In period between 2011 and 2018, the two former public servants had allegedly conspired with others during the procurement process and violated rules. "They awarded the contract for the supply, commission and maintenance of digital display system for SAFAR-Pune, including the supply of 12 outdoor true colour LED display boards, to a Mumbai-based private company in violation of the prescribed purchase procedure and by disqualifying other bidders on flimsy grounds," a CBI release stated.

The duo also allegedly unduly favoured the private supplier by accepting substandard and cheap digital display boards at exorbitant rates for SAFAR project, causing a huge loss to the IITM, it said. An offence has been registered under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, it was stated.