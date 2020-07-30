Two booked for attacking health official in Nagpur

A Nagpur municipal corporation (NMC) health official was attacked on Saturday by two men after he clicked photos of a woman who was roaming on a road with two children without wearing face masks, police said. The injured official is identified as Sanjay Karihar (47), a police official said.

He said the woman called up two men, who came to the spot in Seminary Hills area and attacked Karihar. The accused are identified as Vinod Shahi (42) and Rajesh Shahi (37), the official said.

A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest is made yet.