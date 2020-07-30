Left Menu
Record 11,147 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 266 deaths

Of 266 deaths during the day, 96 were reported from the MMR, including 53 from Mumbai. The financial capital of the country has recorded 1,13,199 coronavirus cases and 6,300 deaths so far. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 4,11,798, New cases 11,147, Deaths 14,729, Recoveries 2,48,615, Active cases 1,48,454, People tested so far 20,70,128.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported a highest one-day spike of 11,147 new cases on Thursday which took the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,11,798. 266 coronavirus patients died in the state, taking the death toll due to the viral infection to14,729, a release from the Maharashtra health department said.

On the other hand, 8,860 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recovered cases in the state to 2,48,615. The recovery rate in the state is now60.37 per cent while the case fatality rate is 3.58 percent.

The number of people tested in the state so far is 20,70,128. There are 1,48,454 active cases.

Mumbai reported 1,208 cases on Thursday while the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR -- Mumbai and surrounding areas) accounted for 3,499 cases. Of 266 deaths during the day, 96 were reported from the MMR, including 53 from Mumbai.

The financial capital of the country has recorded 1,13,199 coronavirus cases and 6,300 deaths so far. The MMR has recorded 2,36,422 cases and 9,510 deaths. Pune city recorded 1,889 new cases on Thursday while Pimpri-Chinchwad belt recorded 987 new cases.

There were 166 new coronavirus cases in Sangli-Miraj- Kupwad municipal corporation limits, Nagpur city reported 195 new cases, Amravati city 148 cases, Solapur city 97 cases, Nashik city 319, Ahmednagar city 210. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 4,11,798, New cases 11,147, Deaths 14,729, Recoveries 2,48,615, Active cases 1,48,454, People tested so far 20,70,128.

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

