Four die after consuming spurious liquor
Four persons died on Thursday after consuming spurious country-made liquor at Muchhal village nearly 25 kilometers away from the Amritsar city, police said. Police said they are probing the matter. All the victims belonged to families below poverty line. Meanwhile, a four-member SIT has been constituted under a superintendent of police to investigate the case.PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 31-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 00:15 IST
