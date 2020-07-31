Car rolls down gorge in Himachal, 4 killed
Four people were killed after a car rolled down a 150-metre-deep gorge here at Lippa Village in Kinnaur district last night, police said.ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:46 IST
According to the Kinnaur police, two persons died on the spot while two others lost their lives on the way to the hospital near Skibba village here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
