Tripura reports 219 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 4,724. 5:33 p.m. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejects the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3. 5:25 p.m. Nepal reports four more COVID-19 deaths and 224 new cases. 5:08 p.m. Delhi records 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.35 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,963, authorities say. 4:50 p.m. Up reports 43 COVID-19 deaths and highest single-day spike of 4,453 cases. A senior doctor died of COVID-19 in Kolkata, Health Department sources say.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:01 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:41 p.m.

Eleven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram as state's tally rises to 408. Tripura reports 219 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 4,724.

5:33 p.m. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejects the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3.

5:25 p.m. Nepal reports four more COVID-19 deaths and 224 new cases.

5:08 p.m. Delhi records 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.35 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,963, authorities say.

4:50 p.m. Up reports 43 COVID-19 deaths and highest single-day spike of 4,453 cases.

A senior doctor died of COVID-19 in Kolkata, Health Department sources say. 4:33 p.m.

The Bombay HC refuses to pass any order directing for disclosure of names of persons who test positive for COVID-19, noting there is a central government advisory prohibiting such disclosure. 4:30 p.m.

Canara Bank ties up with three insurers to provide Corona Kavach policies. 4:02 p.m.

The Sikkim government extends the complete lockdown in the state till August 3 in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, a senior official says. 3:58 p.m.

The next round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital is slated to begin on Saturday, with authorities gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. 3:54 p.m.

As many as 10 people die after consuming sanitiser as substitute to liquor in AP village. 3:43 p.m.

Singapore reports 396 new coronavirus cases. 3:22 p.m.

A much-anticipated virtual rally of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar next week, where he was expected to sound the bugle for assembly polls, has been put off for the time being, a top office-bearer of the ruling Janata Dal (United) said. 2:44 p.m.

Nepal government restricts night entry of vehicles into Kathmandu. 2:42 p.m.

The civic body in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra has urged citizens to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and not assemble in public places, especially mosques, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 2:23 p.m.

UK announces stricter lockdown rules for England ahead of Eid. 1:39 p.m.

KMC has decided to engage ward coordinators to help people get death certificates. As many as 74 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh as state's tally rises to 1484.

1:12 p.m. Pakistan has reported 903 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in more than three months, taking the total tally of infections in the country to 2,78,305, the health ministry says.

12:55 p.m. A 38-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur as state's death toll rises to five.

12:38 p.m. Rajasthan reports seven more COVID-19 deaths and 362 fresh cases.

12:25 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 31,000-mark as death toll mounts to 177.

12:23 p.m. Muslims in Kerala celebrate a low-key Bakrid amid COVID-19 pandemic.

11:55 a.m. Telangana reports 1,986 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

11:54 a.m. As many as forty-five Kolkata Police personnel test positive for COVID-19.

11:47 a.m. Physical distancing linked with significant reduction in COVID-19 transmission, says study.

11:10 a.m. China reports 127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

10:40 a.m. Young kids could spread COVID-19 as much as older children, adults, says study.

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh with over 55k cases in a day for the first time as death toll rises to 35,747. 10:31 a.m.

Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19..

