Puducherry L-G, CM extend Bakrid greetings

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday greeted members of the Islamic community on the occasion of Bakrid.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday greeted members of the Islamic community on the occasion of Bakrid. "The festival of Bakrid emphasises spirit of sacrifice and advocates principles of generosity, peace and harmony," Bedi said in her message.

Narayanasamy said Bakrid was a symbol of sacrifice and noted that the Islamic community members had been rendering help and doing sacrifices for the good of others. During the current pandemic situation, they were not able to undertake Haj pilgrimage, but praying in mosques and were celebrating Bakrid, he said.

"The prayers by the Islamic community during the current Covid-19 situation to the Almighty would strengthen the efforts the government had been making to contain the spread of the virus and to ensure that Puducherry emerged the first Covid-19 free state in the country as a whole," he said. Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, PCC leader A V Subramanian, AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan were among those who extended Bakrid greetings.

