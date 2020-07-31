Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:39 IST
Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday reported a $1.1 billion second-quarter loss on sharply lower energy demand and prices from the COVID-19 pandemic, and confirmed plans to make "significant" reduction to costs. It was the first back-to-back quarterly loss for the oil giant in at least 36 years, but was small in comparison to rivals that have written down oil and gas properties by billions of dollars apiece on expectations that prices will remain low. The top U.S. oil producer took no impairments during the quarter, and got a 44 cent a share boost to earnings by reversing inventory valuations.

Chevron Corp, Total, Royal Dutch Shell , and Eni each wrote down billions of dollars in assets, while BP signaled an up to $17.5 billion hit. The COVID-19 pandemic slashed oil prices, sending Exxon's oil and gas production business to a loss. Its refining businesses was hit by a fall in demand, but an improvement in inventory valuations pushed overall refining profits into the black by nearly $1 billion.

The U.S. oil major reported a loss of $1.08 billion, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. An adjusted loss of 70 cents per share missed Wall Street's estimate of 61 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Oil and gas output fell 7% from a year earlier to 3.6 million barrels per day in the quarter as it curtailed output due to the oil price crash and threat that global oil storage would fill in May. The pandemic "significantly impacted our second quarter financial results with lower prices, margins, and sales volumes," said Chief Executive Darren Woods.

Prior to the pandemic, Exxon pursued an ambitious spending plan to boost oil output and turnaround sagging profits on a bet that a growing global middle class would demand more of its products. But Woods's plan to raise production and money by selling some assets has stumbled and the company has slashed its capital spending plans for this year by 30%. Exxon is preparing deeper spending and job cuts, according to people familiar with the matter, as it fights to preserve a 8% shareholder dividend.

It said on Friday it had identified more potential cost cuts and was doing an "evaluation across the businesses on a country-by-country basis." Its production business reported a nearly $1.7 billion loss as the company curtailed output and suffered from lower oil prices, compared with a $3.3 billion gain last year.

Profits in chemicals were $467 million, up from $188 million last year, and "resilient" in a tough environment, said analyst Biraj Borkhataria of RBC Europe Limited. But Exxon's cash flow of $1.5 billion "pales in comparison to European counterparts this quarter, all of which are smaller businesses," Borkhataria said.

Shares were down 2.3% to $41.98 in premarket trading. The stock is down by half since Woods took over in 2017.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt allows provisional admission of Open School students in 10+1

Punjab government on Thursday allowed provisional admission of over 30,000 open category candidates in 101 in schools as regular students. Punjab school education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the government has decided to allow pro...

Bengaluru's Jamia Masjid places sanitizer tunnel at entrance ahead of Eid ul-Adha

Bengalurus Jamia Islamia Masjid is all set to celebrate Eid ul-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a sanitiser tunnel in place at the entrance, Sayyid Imran Imam, Maulvi of the masjid said on Friday. The Karnataka Wakf ...

Scores of Zimbabwe protesters arrested, military in streets

Scores of people were arrested Friday in Zimbabwe as hundreds of military troops as well as police attempted to thwart an anti-government protest, with streets empty and many people hiding indoors. Organisers said demonstrators originally p...

Israel, India conducting trials for 4 technologies with potential to detect COVID in about 30 secs

Israel and India are conducting trials here on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies that have the potential to detect COVID-19 in about 30 seconds, including a breath analyser and a voice test, according to an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020