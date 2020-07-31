Another Kolkata cop dies due to COVID-19

The Kolkata Police lost its seventh personnel to COVID-19, as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) here succumbed to the disease, a senior officer said on Friday. Tapan Chandra Kumar, the ASI of Chitpur police station, had tested positive for the viral disease on July 24, following which he was admitted to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital, the officer said.

Kumar's condition, however, did not improve and he died on Thursday night. Taking to Twitter, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma mourned Kumar's death.

"#Sad Today we lost ASI Tapan Chandra Kumar of Chitpur PS who was admitted in Hospital since 24 th July after being tested as COVID +ve . #CoronaMartyr #Salute #FightAgainstCorona, he posted on the microblogging site..