Illegal arms manufacturer held in Muzaffarnagar

An alleged illegal arms manufacturer was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said

Afzal was arrested at Sikanderpur village in Miranpur police station area. Three pistols, a gun and several other arms have been recovered from his possession, an officer said

The suspect has 17 cases registered against him under the Arms Act, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav. PTI CORRHMB