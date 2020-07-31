Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram extends partial lockdown till Aug 31, issues fresh guidelines

Business, shops and commercial activities will be allowed with strict adherence to social distancing norms. All educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed. However, training institutes under the Centre and the state government will be allowed to open with strict adherence to the SOP issued by the central government.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:07 IST
Mizoram extends partial lockdown till Aug 31, issues fresh guidelines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, as per a notification issued on Friday. According to the order, all international and inter- state borders will continue to remain closed, barring three entry points -- Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state's border with Tripura, which will be opened for the movement of commodities.

Lengpui airport will continue to operate during the extended lockdown. The new guideline allowed inter-district and intra- state movement for commercial and private vehicles.

However, in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area, vehicles will ply on a rotation basis based on the registration numbers. Business, shops and commercial activities will be allowed with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

All educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed. However, training institutes under the Centre and the state government will be allowed to open with strict adherence to the SOP issued by the central government. Though religious congregations and other large social gatherings are continued to be prohibited, the fresh guideline allowed morning church prayers, wedding function, funeral, anniversary celebrations, political and other social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people.

Games and sports practice, book release function and other related events are also allowed with a maximum of 25 people in attendance. Gyms will be allowed to open from August 5.

Night curfew will be imposed in all district headquarters between 8.30 pm and 4.30 am, it said. Assembly of more than five people is prohibited in all the district headquarters.

Beauty parlours, salons and spas will be allowed to open with prior appointments of customers to ensure social distancing.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named 36 new members to Parliaments unelected House of Lords on Friday, including his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The li...

Record single-day spike in cases takes West Bengal's COVID-19 tally to 70,188; death toll climbs to 1,581

With a record single-day spike of 2,496 cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 70,000-mark in West Bengal on Friday, while with 45 more fatalities, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,581, the state health department said. However...

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers. Agents withdrew under a deal b...

Days after discharged from COVID-19 centre, woman, 100, dies

A 100-year-old woman, who had recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from a facility here three days ago, died at home on Friday, family members said. The woman and four other members of her family were admitted at a COVID-19 facility in Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020