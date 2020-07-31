Mizoram extends partial lockdown till Aug 31, issues fresh guidelines

The Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, as per a notification issued on Friday. According to the order, all international and inter- state borders will continue to remain closed, barring three entry points -- Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state's border with Tripura, which will be opened for the movement of commodities.

Lengpui airport will continue to operate during the extended lockdown. The new guideline allowed inter-district and intra- state movement for commercial and private vehicles.

However, in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area, vehicles will ply on a rotation basis based on the registration numbers. Business, shops and commercial activities will be allowed with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

All educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed. However, training institutes under the Centre and the state government will be allowed to open with strict adherence to the SOP issued by the central government. Though religious congregations and other large social gatherings are continued to be prohibited, the fresh guideline allowed morning church prayers, wedding function, funeral, anniversary celebrations, political and other social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people.

Games and sports practice, book release function and other related events are also allowed with a maximum of 25 people in attendance. Gyms will be allowed to open from August 5.

Night curfew will be imposed in all district headquarters between 8.30 pm and 4.30 am, it said. Assembly of more than five people is prohibited in all the district headquarters.

Beauty parlours, salons and spas will be allowed to open with prior appointments of customers to ensure social distancing.