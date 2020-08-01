PM Modi extends Eid greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday "Eid Mubarak. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society," the prime minister tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 09:12 IST
"Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society," the prime minister tweeted. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said. PTI NAB SRY
