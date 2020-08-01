President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid al-Adha

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the President urged everyone to share the happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread.

"Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," President Kovind tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to extend warm greetings to the people of the country on the occasion.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Earlier in the morning, devotees offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. A large number of devotees flocked Jama Masjid on the occasion.

The temperature of devotees was also being checked with a thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. "I feel really good to be here on this occasion. Everyone followed lockdown norms and even Muslims had earlier offered namaz at their home, they followed all the rules and regulations. We are still adhering to the rules," said a devotee.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)