Uttarakhand: Valley of Flowers opens for tourists
Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been opened for tourists by the state government.ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:06 IST
Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been opened for tourists by the state government. Anil Chanyal, SDM of Joshimath said, "Tourists from outside the state are also allowed. They need to upload their COVID-19 negative certificate 72 hours prior to their visit."
The Valley of Flowers is famous for its over 500 plant species. It is open every year from June to October for tourists.
The valley is situated in Garhwal Himalayas, next to Nanda Devi National Park, and is known for its serene picturesque beauty. (ANI)
