Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple is coming up with consent of all: Kamal Nath

A Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya with the consent of every Indian, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday, four days ahead of the foundation laying ceremony. Nath's colleague Digvijaya Singh said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi also wanted the temple to come up. "I welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:36 IST
Ram temple is coming up with consent of all: Kamal Nath
The design of the Ram temple, Ayodhya. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya with the consent of every Indian, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday, four days ahead of the foundation laying ceremony. Nath's colleague Digvijaya Singh said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi also wanted the temple to come up.

"I welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. People of the country were expecting and wishing for this since long. The construction of the temple is being carried out with the consent of every Indian. It's possible only in India," Nath said in a video message. Singh said Lord Ram is at the centre of everybody's faith.

"The centre of our faith is Lord Ram!And today, the country is being run with trust in the Lord Ram. That's why we all wish that a grand temple should be built at the birthplace of Ram in Ayodhya. (late PM) Rajiv Gandhiji also wanted the same," he tweeted. Singh, however, questionned "muhurt" (auspicious time) for the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of temple, slated to be held on August, 5 in the likely presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If we talk about 'muhurt', then more than 90 per cent of Hindus in this country will be those who believe in religious science like 'muhurt', 'grihdasha', 'astrology', 'choghadiya' etc. (sic)," he said. "I am neutral to the fact that there is no 'muhurt' for the foundation laying on August 5. This is playing with the religious sentiments and beliefs (sic)," the Congress leader said.

When asked about Singh's tweets, MP Home Minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra said, "Some people have a habit of criticising, and whenever they speak, they seek to find evil in the good. (Unknowingly) even in their criticism, they have at least taken the name of Lord Ram". Mishra said it was the Congress which had tried to delay the construction of the temple.

"Kapil Sibal and other big leaders of Congress stood against the (construction) of Ram temple in court and kept saying in the supreme court that Lord Ram was an imaginary character. "They said there was no 'Ram Setu'. They should think now. Lord Ram is everywhere in this country," Mishra told reporters.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BSF, BGB exchange sweets on Eid al-Adha

Border Security Force BSF on Saturday exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh BGB at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion.Earlier today,...

Russia's Covid count reaches 8,45,443 with over 5,000 new cases

Moscow Russia, August 1 SputnikANI Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the countrys coronavirus response centre said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has conf...

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

Navratna defence PSU public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited BEL on Saturday got a new director finance. He is Dinesh Kumar Batra.He joined BEL at its Ghaziabad unit in 1984. In a career spanning over three-and-a-half decades, ...

Mahindra & Mahindra sales decline 36 pc in July

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Saturday reported a 36 percent decline in total sales at 25,678 units in July. The company had sold 40,142 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales were down 35 percent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020