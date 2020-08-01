Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
4:38 p.m. Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Tripura. 4:35 p.m. At 2.15 per cent India's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest since first lockdown, Health ministry says.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:01 p.m.

The national capital records 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities say. 4:38 p.m. Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Tripura.

4:35 p.m. At 2.15 per cent India's COVID-19 fatality rate lowest since first lockdown, Health ministry says.

The Goa government's proposal to construct new Raj Bhavan building met with an objection from Governor Satya Pal Malik, who said the plan should be put on hold till the coastal state's financial condition improves. 4:27 p.m.

GST collections in July fell to Rs 87,422 crore from Rs 90,917 crore in June, according to a Finance Ministry statement. 4:23 p.m.

Forty-seven more people died from coronavirus in UP as 3,807 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 89,068. 4:16 p.m.

West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive. 4:00 p.m.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani alleges multi-crore scam in MNREGS in Gujarat village. 3:41 p.m.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appreciated the management of COVID-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and suggested to take up various measures being implemented in the city as a case study for rest of India and other countries, the state government says. 3:22 p.m.

COVID-19 patient ends life by jumping off hospital building in Tripura. 3:10 p.m.

Three persons were arrested in Kolkata for allegedly duping people after taking money from them for COVID-19 tests, police say. 2:57 p.m.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil, his wife, and son-in-law test positive for COVID-19. 2:41 p.m.

Three India-returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore. 2:37 p.m.

TNPL 2020 postponed again, may be held in November or March 2021. 1:54 p.m.

A fresh sero-prevalence survey began in the national capital with the five-day exercise set to cover all districts and various demographic segments. 1:47 p.m.

The slump in power consumption has narrowed to just 2.64 per cent in July at 113.48 billion units (BU) indicating spurt in economic activity and raised hopes that it would touch normal level this month. 1:39 p.m.

Low-key celebrations marked Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) in Tamil Nadu in TN amid COVID-19 pandemic. 1:07 p.m.

Two elderly persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry while 139 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, a top Health department official says. 12:31 p.m.

Mumbai hospital devises a transport chamber for contactless movement of COVID-19 patients within the premises. 12:28 p.m.

Telangana reports 2,083 new COVID-19 cases in record single day spike. 11:44 a.m.

Eid al-Adha celebrated in Delhi amid COVID-19 outbreak. 11:29 a.m.

All the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy says. 11:12 a.m.

Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancing. 11:06 a.m.

Lockdown in containment zones of Thane extended till Aug 31. 10:44 a.m.

India records highest one-day jump of 57,118 COVID-19 cases. 10:12 a.m.

Biggest single-day spike of 107 COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as tally rises to 1,591. 10:02 a.m.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol alleges that at least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths have gone unaccounted for in the city in July..

