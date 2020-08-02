PM condoles death of UP minister Kamal Rani Verma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun and said she had dedicated her life to social service and played an important role in strengthening the BJP in the state. The Uttar Pradesh minister for Technical Education died of COVID-19 at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. "Very sad with the death of Uttar Pradesh government minister Kamal Rani Varun. Her whole life was dedicated to social service. She played an important in strengthening the BJP in the state. My condolences with her family and supporters in this hour of grief," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. Kamal Rani, the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus, was 62. She had co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism, a senior doctor at the hospital said. PTI KR MINMIN