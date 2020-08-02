Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT panel recommends reworking 1994 water pact to revive Yamuna

The barrage regulates the flow of the river for irrigation in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh through Western and Eastern Yamuna Canals, and municipal water supply to Delhi. The report said 26 cumec, 29 cumec, 34 cumec and 44 cumec water should be released in the river in March, April, May and June, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:34 IST
NGT panel recommends reworking 1994 water pact to revive Yamuna

The National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee has recommended revisiting the 1994 water sharing agreement between Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to ensure environmental flow in the river throughout the year. The two-member panel, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajawan and former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra, made the recommendation on the basis of a draft report on "E-flow for the Delhi stretch of the river".

The environmental flow requirement is the "acceptable flow regime required to maintain the river in reasonable condition or predetermined state". "The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Upper Yamuna River Board and the riparian states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi rework the 1994 water sharing agreement to permit release of the recommended E-flow at Hathnikund Barrage," the panel said.

The report prepared by the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, recommended that 23 cumec water be released in Yamuna from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar district instead of 10 cumec in January and February for sustaining downstream ecosystems. The barrage regulates the flow of the river for irrigation in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh through Western and Eastern Yamuna Canals, and municipal water supply to Delhi.

The report said 26 cumec, 29 cumec, 34 cumec and 44 cumec water should be released in the river in March, April, May and June, respectively. At present, 10 cumec is being released in the river in March, April and May and 18 cumec in June. A minimum release of 158 cumec, 220 cumec and 149 cumec is recommended in July, August and September instead of 275 cumec, 298 cumec and 160 cumec, it said.

Based on the report, the panel said the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Upper Yamuna River Board and the riparian states should ensure release of 44 cumec, 27 cumec and 24 cumec water in the river from the barrage in October, November and December, respectively.   The NIH report also recommended reduction in diversions to Western Yamuna Canal and Eastern Yamuna Canal by increasing irrigation efficiency in their command areas. At present, 78.5 percent and 13 percent of inflows at Hathnikund Barrage are diverted to WYC command and EYC command during non-monsoon season. Thus, only a meagre 8.5 percent of inflows are released into the river.

"Regulate groundwater withdrawal in the basin, especially in the Mawi-Baghpat stretch and augment groundwater recharge to sustain baseflows," it said..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620

Hanoi Vietnam, August 2 VNAANI Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Among the new cases, 16 w...

Mexico captures 'El Marro', cartel boss blamed for fueling violence

The Mexican Army and state security forces on Sunday captured Jose Antonio Yepez, a notorious drug gang leader blamed for helping fuel a surge in violence that has severely tested the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.Wide...

Release of water by Nepal affects 61 villages in UP’s Bahraich

Over 60 villages in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday. The release of water has affected over ...

Jammu and Kashmir reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday reported 444 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, the health department said. With this, the total confirmed cases have gone up to 21,416. This includes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020