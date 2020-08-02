Left Menu
Gehlot writes to PM, urges him to hold meeting with CMs on COVID-19 management

Since the last meeting with the chief ministers on June 17, the indicators of COVID-19 and the economic scenario of states have changed a lot due to the long-term lockdown, Gehlot said in a letter to Modi. The chief minister said the country's battle with the pandemic has reached a decisive phase.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All states have tried to stop the spread of COVID-19 with their full strength and resources. At the same time, he said, financial support has also been provided to those who have lost their means of livelihood in the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. Apprising the prime minister of the Rajasthan government's efforts to tackle COVID-19, Gehlot said 15.26 lakh samples had been collected in the state till August 1.

The chief minister said the country's battle with the pandemic has reached a decisive phase. All states have tried to stop the spread of COVID-19 with their full strength and resources. At the same time, he said, financial support has also been provided to those who have lost their means of livelihood in the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. Apprising the prime minister of the Rajasthan government's efforts to tackle COVID-19, Gehlot said 15.26 lakh samples had been collected in the state till August 1.

The recovery rate of infected people is 77.29 per cent, the death rate is 1.62 per cent and the testing capacity is 45,000 per day, he said. Rajasthan's COVID-19 case count rose to 43,804 on Sunday as 561 fresh infections were recorded. The disease has so far claimed 703 lives in the state, a health department official said.

