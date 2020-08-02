Have requested PM to declare locust attack national disaster: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to declare the locust attack a national disaster

"The locust outbreak in the state is very fierce. Barring two or three districts, all 33 locusts have been attacked by locusts. The crops are getting damaged," Gehlot told reporters in Jaisalmer. He said he has requested the Prime Minister to declare the locust outbreak a national disaster. Locusts come to India via Africa and other countries including Pakistan and they are breeding at a large scale here. Gehlot reached Jaisalmer from Jaipur on Sunday after meeting state Congress MLAs holed up in a resort in tight security. "How long can the farmer tolerate crop damage? They should get full compensation from the government. I hope the Prime Minister will pay attention to this," Gehlot said He said in the video conference of chief ministers with PM Modi too, he had raised the issue of the loss to farmers due to the locust attack. Gehlot said Prime Minister Modi had taken interest in it and asked about the affected districts.