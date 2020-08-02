Maha not to transfer officials of prisons in FY 21: ADGP
Staffers in prisons in Maharashtra will not be transferred during the current financial year in view of the directives issued by the Bombay high court. The HC had last month directed prison authorities in the state to follow all guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to contain the spread of COVID-19 in jails across the state and to ensure safety of all inmates currently lodged there.
Staffers in prisons in Maharashtra will not be transferred during the current financial year in view of the directives issued by the Bombay high court. "As far as...staff deployed in the correctional homes/temporary prisons shall be posted in the present place of posting and they will not be rotated," Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Prisons, Sunil Ramanand, stated in a circular.
No transfers would be carried out in the department in view of the orders of the HC, it said on Sunday. The HC had last month directed prison authorities in the state to follow all guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to contain the spread of COVID-19 in jails across the state and to ensure safety of all inmates currently lodged there.
