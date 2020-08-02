Left Menu
2 held for duping people by posing as DSIIDC employees: Police

Two men, including a lawyer, were arrested for allegedly posing as employees of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and duping people on the pretext of selling industrial plots to them, police said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:17 IST
Vikram Saxena (34) and his brother-in-law Mudit Kumar (38), who is a lawyer, collected the details of the applicants who had applied for industrial plots in 1996 from the DSIIDC website, the police said.

The two men visited the residences or offices of the potential targets and posed as DSIIDC employees. They called the applicants for multiple meetings at Connaught Place, which is close to the DSIIDC office, the police said. By showing fake allotment papers, they took money from the victims through demand drafts (DD) and cash. The DDs were issued in the name of a fake company, the police added.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have worked out four such cases, in which people were duped of crores of rupees from 2018 to 2020. The two men, along with their associates, have allegedly duped several people to the tune of Rs eight to Rs 10 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, "Saxena, the mastermind behind the scam, was held on July 20 from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, where he posed as an entrepreneur and led a lavish life with his family in a posh area." Kumar was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on July 27, he added. Interrogation revealed that during 2006-2007, Saxena worked as a private agent near the MCD office Delhi. Later on, he became well-versed with the process of allotment of DSIIDC sites, but since he was not happy with his earnings, he chose to make easy money by duping people and started a construction firm by the name of Dev Seva Income Development Company, the DCP said.

Saxena planned to dupe the people whose allotments were rejected by the DSIIDC in 1996 on the pretext of providing industrial plots to them of their choice and involved three other associates, along with his brother-in-law, in the conspiracy, the officer said. Two vehicles and investment policies were seized and the bank accounts of the accused frozen. The police have also got to know about a flat, which was purchased with the ill-gotten money, they said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding associates of the duo, the police said..

