Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why PM Modi will visit Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'

As 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple is all set to take place on August 5 in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the religious ceremony by performing puja at Hanumangarhi temple. The move comes as it is believed that "without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin".

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:07 IST
Why PM Modi will visit Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'
Hanumangadhi temple, Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar As 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple is all set to take place on August 5 in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the religious ceremony by performing puja at Hanumangarhi temple. The move comes as it is believed that "without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin".

Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be performing the special puja at Hanumangarhi. The Prime Minister will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple to offer prayers and then he will go to Ram Janmabhoomi for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple. Speaking to ANI, priest of Hanumangarhi temple Madhuvan Das said: "Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh are coming to Ayodhya on August 5. The Prime Minister will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple for prayers and then he will go to Ram Janmabhoomi for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple."

"Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do special pooja at Hanumangarhi temple and then will lay the foundation for the construction of Ram temple at Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji," he added. The priest of Hanumangarhi temple further said that no work has been done without the blessings of Hanuman ji, hence the first blessing will be taken from him for smooth construction of Ram temple, he added.

Entire Ayodhya has been decked up ahead of August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram temple. Massive preparations have been made for this occasion and Ayodhya is witnessing a festive atmosphere these days. The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati, Kejriwal extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on Raksha Band...

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan', Rakshabandhan

Devotees offer prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of Sawan month and the occasion of Rakshabandhan. As the country is celebrating the festival amid the COVID-19 outbreak, devotees underwent thermal scree...

Baez delivers game-winner in 11th as Cubs sweep Pirates

Javier Baez ripped a game-winning single up the middle of the infield to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon. Baezs hit secured a three-game sweep for the Cubs, who have won...

Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and the last Monday of the holy Sawan month, devotees and priests offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Bhasma aarti was performed early in the morning at the temple, during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020