Mumbai cops probing Sushant case in professional way: Minister

The opposition BJP in Maharashtra has been demanding that the probe in the case be handed over to the CBI, while the state government has been dismissing the same. Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and was quarantined by BMC authorities for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force guest house in suburban Goregaon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:52 IST
Mumbai Police are probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death "in a very professional manner", Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday. The minister, however, did not respond to queries on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quarantining Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, who arrived here on Sunday to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police into the death of the actor.

"The Mumbai Police are probing into the matter in a very professional manner, Deshmukh told reporters here. The opposition BJP in Maharashtra has been demanding that the probe in the case be handed over to the CBI, while the state government has been dismissing the same.

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and was quarantined by BMC authorities for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force guest house in suburban Goregaon. His hand was also stamped showing the quarantine period till August 15. Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey alleged that Tiwari was "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in Mumbai.

However, the BMC said the decision to quarantine the Bihar Police officer was as per the Maharashtra government's directives, where norms for domestic travellers include necessary home quarantine, among others. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 and the case is being probed by Mumbai Police as well as Bihar Police, after the late actor's father filed a case in Patna.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Sunday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here and apprised him about the ongoing investigation in the case. Condemning the demand from some quarters, including the opposition BJP, to hand over the probe to the CBI, Deshmukh on Sunday tweeted, "Maharashtra police is inquiring into the case professionally and are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned." "Even if Bihar police registered an offence in Patna under Ch 12 and 13 of the CrPC, it has to be investigated, inquired and tried by the police and courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the case to be handed over to the CBI," Deshmukh said.

