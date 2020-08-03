Mamata greets people on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended her best wishes to the people ofthe state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

She also paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, who hadin 1905 used the occasion to bring the Hindus and Muslimstogether during the Partition of Bengal

"Wishing everyone Happy Rakhi Bandhan. After LordCurzon decided to divide #Bengal, Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakurstarted the Rakhi Bandhan tradition to give a message of unityand harmony. He also penned 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol'. Mybest wishes to all, Banerjee tweeted.