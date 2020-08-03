Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, reviews Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited the Ram Janmbhoomi temple site in Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' scheduled to take place on August 5. Before taking briefing from officials on the minutest details about the preparations, the Chief Minister went straight for the darshan of Ram Lalla. After offering prayers at the makeshift temple, the Chief Minister inspected the site where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will plant a sapling.

Moving from the temple, he went to the stage where Prime Minister Modi will address the August 5 gathering. After spending a few minutes supervising the preparations for the stage, the Chief Minister came to the site where 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony will be conducted. Without entering the area earmarked for the worship, the Chief Minister took a meeting of officials who briefed him on the arrangements.

The Chief Minister was supposed to visit Ayodhya on Sunday but had to cancel due to demise of cabinet minister Kamal Rani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate. (ANI)