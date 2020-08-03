Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists, villagers tie rakhis to trees in Aarey Colony

Tribal residents in forested Aarey Colony, a prominent green lung of Mumbai and the site of a metro car shed, on Monday vowed to protect trees by tying them 'rakhis' on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. We need to protect the forest," a member said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:24 IST
Activists, villagers tie rakhis to trees in Aarey Colony

Tribal residents in forested Aarey Colony, a prominent green lung of Mumbai and the site of a metro car shed, on Monday vowed to protect trees by tying them 'rakhis' on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Residents of Khambacha Pada and Prajapur Pada hamlets along with some members of the Aarey Conservation Group participated in the programme.

"Aarey forest is known for its rich bio diversity and is a perfect eco-system. This forest is the catchment area of Mithi and Oshiwara rivers in Mumbai. We need to protect the forest," a member said. Most of the rakhis were hand-made with some having pictures of birds, insects and wild animals, another activist said.

Felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the upcoming 33-km fully underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro line had triggered a huge outrage last year when the BJP was in power. After coming to power in November, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced stay on construction of the metro car shed project in the green lung.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK group warns against dubious agents, hosts live session for Indian students

A leading representative group for Indian students in the UK has issued a warning against dubious educational agents operating unregulated in India, as it hosted its first free virtual session to help university applicants from India addres...

US News Roundup: CDC reports 4,601,526 coronavirus cases; Arizona congressman tests positive for coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East CoastThe Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles n...

3.3 magnitude earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook parts of south Gujarat on Monday evening, but no casualty or damage to property was reported from the region, officials said. The earthquakes epicentre was in Bharuch district, around 200km from here, th...

Ukraine police detain man who took hostage in Kyiv bank

Police detained a man who took a hostage in a bank in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said. The hostage was released unharmed.Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook that the man had entered the bank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020