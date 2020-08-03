Red alert for extremely heavy rains in Mumbai, BMC takes precautionary steps

After India Meteorological Dept (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert of extremely heavy rain in Mumbai on August 4 and August 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens. BMC issued suitable warnings and advisories to all coastal security agencies, disaster management department, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Adani Electricals.

Fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines have been kept on alert by the BMC. Officers have also been put on alert if evacuation is needed when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains.

Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter. The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will take place at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5. In another alert issued at around 9.15 pm on Monday, IMD warned of intense rainfall in Raigad and Thane and Mumbai in the next three hours.

"Intense spells of rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," IMD said. (ANI)