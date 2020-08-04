1.25 lakh 'Raghupati laddoos' to be distributed on Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Left Menu
Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust will distribute over 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' on the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:06 IST
Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust will distribute 'Raghupati Laddoos' on the occasion of bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya on August 5. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Out of over 1.25 lakh laddoos, 51,000 laddoos will be handed over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of the temple. Speaking to ANI, Mahavir Mandir trustee Acharya Kishore Kunal said: "On the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya, 1,25,000 laddoos will be distributed under the name of 'Raghupati Laddoo'. 51,000 laddoos will be handed over to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust."

"The remaining laddoos will be sent to the temples in Janaki's birthplace at Sitamarhi in Bihar and around 25 pilgrimage places where it is believed that Lord Ram's padchinhas (footprints) lie. Laddoos will also be distributed among devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman in different parts of Bihar on August 5. These laddoos are being made with pure cow ghee," Kunal added. He added that Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna has already donated a contribution of Rs 2 crores to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and it will give a total of Rs 10 crores for the construction of Ram temple. "We are also running 'Ram Rasoi' free of cost for Ram devotees in Ayodhya," he added.

Acharya Kishore Kunal is also an invitee for the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple. The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

