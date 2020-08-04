Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Online Lok Adalat to be held in Rajasthan

“In this Lok Adalat, pre–counseling would be conducted among the parties through video conferencing, wherein, the parties and their counsels could participate in the process from their houses, doing away with the need of physical appearance in the court”, Puri added.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:42 IST
COVID-19: Online Lok Adalat to be held in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The state legal services authority is gearing up for the online Lok Adalat to be held across Rajasthan on August 22. Chairman of the Jodhpur District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Vishvabandhu said the Lok Adalat will be held online as a pilot project amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and depending upon the results further strategy would be planned.

He said pre-counselling for this online Lok Adalat has begun and the judicial officers have been asked to enlist cases which are worth amicable settlement. According to the secretary of the DLSA, Siddheshwar Puri, pending matters pertaining to matrimonial disputes (except divorce), negotiable instruments act, money recovery, MACT (Motor Accident Claim Tribunal) and other civil matters, would be taken up in this online Lok Adalat.

Besides, matters pertaining to banks (both national and private) as well as insurance companies will also be taken up, Puri said. "In this Lok Adalat, pre–counseling would be conducted among the parties through video conferencing, wherein, the parties and their counsels could participate in the process from their houses, doing away with the need of physical appearance in the court", Puri added.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hongkongers and Taiwanese raise voice against China's oppression

Political activists and leaders from China and its occupied territories have raised a voice against the oppression and colonial expansionism of the Chinese Communist Party CCP. In a video message, the Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hongkongers, Taiwane...

ANALYSIS-Brazil, hotbed for COVID-19 vaccine testing, may struggle to produce its own

Brazilian officials say they can start making COVID-19 vaccines developed by British and Chinese researchers within a year. Experts say it will take at least twice as long, leaving Brazil reliant on imports to slow the worlds second-worst o...

Madrid Open tennis canceled because of virus spike in Spain

The Madrid Open in September was canceled on Tuesday because of a new spike in coronavirus cases in Spain. The joint mens and womens tournament was originally scheduled in May, but moved when Spain became a hotbed for the virus. Its new slo...

Tornadoes tear through U.S. Northeast as Tropical Storm Isaias rages

Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park.The fast-moving storm threatened f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020