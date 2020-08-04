BJP-affiliated panch shot at in Kulgam, injured

BJP-affiliated panch shot at in Kulgam, injuredPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:11 IST
Militants on Tuesday shot at and injured a panch affiliated to the BJP in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Arif Ahmad Shah was shot at in Akhran area of Kulgam district around 9.30 pm, a police official said
Shah was rushed to a hospital at Qazigund where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.
