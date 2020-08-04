Talks on Uttarakhand no man's land row inconclusive

The meeting between the officials of India and Nepal over the No Man's Land in Banbasa of Chapawat district of Uttarakhand was inconclusive on Tuesday. After a meeting that lasted for hours, it was decided that the technical teams of India-Nepal will settle this issue.

Speaking to reporters, Narhari Khatdha, Kanchanpur District Collector, Nepal said, "Owing to lockdown, we were not able to talk over the issue and now after three-four months we have met. The technical team will come and settle the issue. There will be no dispute between us." Surendra Nath Pandey, District Magistrate, Champawat said, "There were some issues between two countries due to activities in the past on the border. Today we have discussed the issue to try to resolve it so that the relationship between India and Nepal gets stronger." (ANI)