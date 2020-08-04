Left Menu
Civil services: Visually-impaired engineer gets 143rd rank

A visually-impaired man has secured an all-India rank of 143 in the civil services examination 2019, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). However, I continued with my civil services preparations and this time got 143rd rank," he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:16 IST
A visually-impaired man has secured an all-India rank of 143 in the civil services examination 2019, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Jayant Mankale, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer, had secured AIR 923 in the 2018 exams but missed out on becoming a civil servant due to some technical issues.

"I then joined a nationalised bank after clearing an exam. However, I continued with my civil services preparations and this time got 143rd rank," he said. Despite losing his eyesight to a rare disorder during his engineering days, Mankale said he continued to hold on to one vision with determination, that of clearing the civil services exam.

Mankale said determination and technology helped him overcome odds brought about by his disability. "I hope I get a good service as part of the special quota of visually impaired rank holders. I have also achieved a good rank," he said.

