PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya from Lucknow for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:47 IST
PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Uttar pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his arival in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya from Lucknow for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'. The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival here.

After landing at the KS Saket PG College Ground Helipad, PM Modi left for Hanumangarhi- a first-ever visit by any prime minister to this temple. Later, PM is scheduled to arrive for Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking) of Ram Temple, marking the first visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site by any Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will first perform 'pooja' of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman' after reaching the site at around 12 pm. Modi will also plant a 'Parijaat' sapling in the temple premises. He is likely to use the traditional natural drip irrigation method, achieved by placing an unglazed clay pot filled with water parallel to the roots of the plant thereby providing water to the plant for about a week, while planting the auspicious 'Parijaat' sapling.

Subsequently, at 12.30 pm, the Prime Minister will perform the much-awaited 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple. After the 'bhoomi pujan', PM Modi will address a public function on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the PM's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated.

Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights. Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

