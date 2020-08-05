UP: Women held hostage by two men rescued after gunfight

Left Menu
A 19-year-old woman being forcibly taken away in an auto-rickshaw by two men was rescued by police from Knowledge Park area on early Wednesday morning after a chase and shootout in which the two accused were injured, an official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:41 IST
A 19-year-old woman being forcibly taken away in an auto-rickshaw by two men was rescued by police from Knowledge Park area on early Wednesday morning after a chase and shootout in which the two accused were injured, an official said. The incident took place around 1 am in the Knowledge Park area, they said.

“The local police had set up a checkpoint on Hindon Pusta road where the station house officer of Knowledge Park police station intercepted an auto-rickshaw and signalled it to stop,” Greater Noida’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said. “The auto driver, however, sped away while the police team heard a woman's crying for help from inside the vehicle and chased it,” the officer added.

As the police team closed in on them, he auto-rickshaw driver stopped the vehicle and he and his accomplice opened fire at the police team, the additional DCP said. At this, the police too fired back, in which the duo suffered bullet injuries in their legs, said the officer, adding the accused were rushed to a hospital for while the woman was rescued.

The accused have been identified as Nadeem, a native of Bijnor, and Imran, a Greater Noida resident, said the officer, adding the two are in their early twenties. It was not immediately clear why the duo had held the woman hostage.

Initial probe revealed that Nadeem has previously been booked for molesting women in Greater Noida, the police said, adding a fresh FIR has been lodged against them at the Knowledge Park police station and further proceedings are underway..

