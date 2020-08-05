Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilgrimages are most powerful motivator for travel: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Pilgrimages have been the most powerful motivator for travel since time immemorial, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday, hours after the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, indicating that his ministry was geared to turn the city into a prime tourist destination A statement released by the tourism ministry described extensively the religious sites in Ayodhya and listed the work done by the ministry in and around the holy city in Uttar Pradesh as well as on other sites related to Lord Ram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:15 IST
Pilgrimages are most powerful motivator for travel: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Pilgrimages have been the most powerful motivator for travel since time immemorial, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday, hours after the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, indicating that his ministry was geared to turn the city into a prime tourist destination

A statement released by the tourism ministry described extensively the religious sites in Ayodhya and listed the work done by the ministry in and around the holy city in Uttar Pradesh as well as on other sites related to Lord Ram. “From time immemorial pilgrimages have been one of the most powerful motivators for travel. Religious/Spiritual tourism has proven resilient to the pressure of the global recession because it is not seen as a luxury but rather travel with a purpose and because of its nature the pilgrimage travel is elastic and strong even in any economic scenario," he said

"Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism sees hope in helping millions of followers of all great world religions that are deeply rooted in India,” he said. The statement from the ministry said that under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme - Integrated Development of Theme Based Tourist Circuits is developing tourism infrastructure in the circuits, across the country, having tourist potential in a planned and prioritised manner. Under this scheme, Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned a project, 'Development of Ayodhya' under Ramayana circuit theme for an amount of Rs 127.20 crore in the year 2017-18. “Today the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi attended the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.  Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is a great place to take a plunge into the pool of spirituality. The city is dotted with temples and is one of the most venerable cities of ancient India. Ancient beliefs say, the gods themselves created this city,”  the statement said. The various components sanctioned under the project include development of Ram katha gallery and park, Ram ki paidi, development of Guptar ghat and Laxman qila ghat, rejuvenation of Ayodhya street, and multipurpose hall at Digambar akhada. Other components included in this project are solar lighting, solid waste management, drainage components, police booth, signages at various locations, stone benches, gazebos, drinking water kiosks, CCTV, bus depot and parking, tourist sheds, landscaping of public spaces and beautification of tulsi das garden and others. While almost 80 per cent of the project is completed on ground as on date, in addition the ministry has sanctioned another project -- Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur -- under Ramayana circuit theme of Swadesh Darshan in the year 2016-17, this project has been sanctioned for an amount of Rs 69.45 crore. The projects comprising various components like development of Sandhya Ghat, Tourist facilitation centre, development of Ram Shain, veerasan and Sita kund, solar lighting, parking signages at Shringverpur. Various components sanctioned in Chitrakoot are covered shed at parikrama marg, food kiosk, parking, modern toilet facilities, foot over bridge, tourist facilitation centre and Ramayana gallery, laser show at Ramghat and last mile connectivity.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero held talks on the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council UNSC during 2021-22. According t...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar 28, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil 29, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020